Girl, 11, taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital after car crashes into tree near Runshaw College

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 16th Dec 2024, 14:01 BST
An 11-year-old girl was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after a car hit a tree in Euxton yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Runshaw Hall Lane where the driver lost control on a bend at 10.55am, around half-a mile from Runshaw College.

Police closed the road and turned traffic around while fire crews rescued the injured youngster from the wreck. Fortunately, her injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were no other casualties and no other vehicles were involved. Lancashire Police said no one was arrested.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Emergency services were called to the scene in Runshaw Hall Lane where the driver lost control on a bend at 10.55am on Sunday (December 15) - not far from Runshaw College and Worden Parkplaceholder image
Emergency services were called to the scene in Runshaw Hall Lane where the driver lost control on a bend at 10.55am on Sunday (December 15) - not far from Runshaw College and Worden Park | Google

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesperson for the force told the Post: “Call came to us at 10.55am yesterday. A car hit a tree in Runshaw Hall Lane, Euxton. One minor injury to a passenger in the car.”

The fire service added: “One fire engine from Leyland and one from Chorley attended a road traffic collision on Runshaw Hall Lane, Chorley, involving one vehicle.

“Fire service personnel rescued one child, who was then left in the care of the North West Ambulance Service. Fire crews were detained for thirty minutes.”

Related topics:Runshaw CollegeLancashire PoliceLeylandFire serviceHospital

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice