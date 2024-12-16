An 11-year-old girl was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after a car hit a tree in Euxton yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene in Runshaw Hall Lane where the driver lost control on a bend at 10.55am, around half-a mile from Runshaw College.

Police closed the road and turned traffic around while fire crews rescued the injured youngster from the wreck. Fortunately, her injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were no other casualties and no other vehicles were involved. Lancashire Police said no one was arrested.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Runshaw Hall Lane where the driver lost control on a bend at 10.55am on Sunday (December 15) - not far from Runshaw College and Worden Park | Google

A spokesperson for the force told the Post: “Call came to us at 10.55am yesterday. A car hit a tree in Runshaw Hall Lane, Euxton. One minor injury to a passenger in the car.”

The fire service added: “One fire engine from Leyland and one from Chorley attended a road traffic collision on Runshaw Hall Lane, Chorley, involving one vehicle.

“Fire service personnel rescued one child, who was then left in the care of the North West Ambulance Service. Fire crews were detained for thirty minutes.”