Girl, 11, taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital after car crashes into tree near Runshaw College
Emergency services were called to the scene in Runshaw Hall Lane where the driver lost control on a bend at 10.55am, around half-a mile from Runshaw College.
Police closed the road and turned traffic around while fire crews rescued the injured youngster from the wreck. Fortunately, her injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool for treatment.
There were no other casualties and no other vehicles were involved. Lancashire Police said no one was arrested.
A spokesperson for the force told the Post: “Call came to us at 10.55am yesterday. A car hit a tree in Runshaw Hall Lane, Euxton. One minor injury to a passenger in the car.”
The fire service added: “One fire engine from Leyland and one from Chorley attended a road traffic collision on Runshaw Hall Lane, Chorley, involving one vehicle.
“Fire service personnel rescued one child, who was then left in the care of the North West Ambulance Service. Fire crews were detained for thirty minutes.”
