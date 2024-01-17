The road was closed for 90 minutes in rush hour while police, fire and ambulance crews rushed to the scene.

An elderly casualty was rescued from a car wreck in Leyland during afternoon rush hour yesterday (Tuesday, January 16).

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene at the junction of Dunkirk Lane and Schleswig Way, near Dunkirk Hall pub, at around 3.30pm.

The crash involved a van and a car travelling in the direction of Preston, with police closing the road for around 90 minutes while the emergency services worked at the scene.

Four fire engines attended and crews rescued one casualty from the car. They were placed into the care of waiting paramedics but their injuries were later described by police as 'minor'.

Fire crews also helped clear spilled fuel from the road before police reopened the road at around 5pm. The crash and emergency response led to delays for Preston-bound commuters during evening rush hour.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two fire engines from Bamber Bridge and Penwortham, together with a water bowser from Leyland and an Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team from Chorley, attended a road traffic collision on Dunkirk Lane, Moss Side, Leyland.

"The incident involved two vehicles. One casualty was released from their vehicle and placed in the care of paramedics.

"Crews were at the scene for approximately forty-five minutes."