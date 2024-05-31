Butler Street closed for a week and other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble this week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Apr 2024, 12:46 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 14:54 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including one that requires the road next to Preston Station to be shut for a week.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 34 roadworks beginning between Monday, June 3 and Sunday, June 9, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston and South Ribble roadworks between June 3-June 9

1. Preston and South Ribble roadworks

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate joint bay in footway for link box works When: June 3-June 7

2. Acregate Lane, Preston

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate joint bay in footway for link box works When: June 3-June 7

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate joint bay in footway for link box works When: June 3-June 7

3. Maitland Street, Preston

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate joint bay in footway for link box works When: June 3-June 7

What: Road closure Why: Planing out and re surfacing as part of the Preston TCF cycle ways, to link Avenham and centre links When: June 3-June 7

4. Butler Street, Preston

What: Road closure Why: Planing out and re surfacing as part of the Preston TCF cycle ways, to link Avenham and centre links When: June 3-June 7

