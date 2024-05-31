Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 34 roadworks beginning between Monday, June 3 and Sunday, June 9, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston and South Ribble roadworks between June 3-June 9

Acregate Lane, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate joint bay in footway for link box works When: June 3-June 7

Maitland Street, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate joint bay in footway for link box works When: June 3-June 7