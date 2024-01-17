Police warn the road is likely to remain blocked for a 'couple of hours' this morning (Wednesday, January 17).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are delays in Deepdale Road, Preston due to a lorry breaking down at the junction with Meadow Street and Peel Hall Street this morning (Wednesday, January 17).

Lancashire Police are at the scene where Deepdale Road is currently blocked both ways near Home Bargains, leading to heavy traffic in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force said recovery is on its way but the road is likely to remain blocked for the next 'couple of hours'.

A police spokesperson said: "Please can we advise you of a broken down HGV on Deepdale Road, Preston, near to Meadow street which is blocking both directions.