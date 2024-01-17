News you can trust since 1886
Deepdale Road closed in Preston after lorry breaks down near Home Bargains

Police warn the road is likely to remain blocked for a 'couple of hours' this morning (Wednesday, January 17).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 17th Jan 2024, 08:56 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 08:58 GMT
There are delays in Deepdale Road, Preston due to a lorry breaking down at the junction with Meadow Street and Peel Hall Street this morning (Wednesday, January 17).

Lancashire Police are at the scene where Deepdale Road is currently blocked both ways near Home Bargains, leading to heavy traffic in the area.

The force said recovery is on its way but the road is likely to remain blocked for the next 'couple of hours'.

A police spokesperson said: "Please can we advise you of a broken down HGV on Deepdale Road, Preston, near to Meadow street which is blocking both directions.

"Recovery is enroute, however, we expect this to be disrupted for a couple of hours. Please find alternative routes this morning."

