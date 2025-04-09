Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two boys, aged 13 and 15, were rushed to hospital after a joyride crash in Blackburn last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene in Bank Top, Blackburn where the boys were involved in a crash with a Peugeot 208 Active car at 8.29pm.

A 13-year-old was illegally riding a retro-style AJS Modena 125 with another boy, aged 15, as his pillion passenger when the collision occurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 13-year-old suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains for treatment.

His passenger, 15, suffered minor injuries and attended hospital for treatment before being discharged.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Bank Top, Blackburn where two boys on the moped were involved in a crash with a Peugeot 208 Active car at 8.29pm on Tuesday (April 8) | Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police statement

Sgt Rebecca Price of our Road Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with the boy as he undergoes treatment in hospital.

“As we investigate what happened, we are appealing for witnesses and footage.

“If you witnessed the collision on Bank Top, we ask you to contact us.

“Also, if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage from around the time of the collision, or you have CCTV footage, please contact the police.”

Please call 101, quoting log 1313 of April 8, or email the force’s serious collision investigation unit at [email protected]