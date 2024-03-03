News you can trust since 1886
Boy hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after being struck by car on Garstang Road in Fulwood

The road was closed for several hours.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 17:20 GMT
Updated 3rd Mar 2024, 17:54 GMT
Police were called to a collision on Garstang Road in Fulwood shortly before 11.10am on Sunday.

Officers attended and found that a car had collided with a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries," a spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said.

A collision closes Garstang Road in Fulwood (Credit: Google)A collision closes Garstang Road in Fulwood (Credit: Google)
A collision closes Garstang Road in Fulwood (Credit: Google)

The road was subsequently closed at the junctions of Lytham Road and Watling street Road as emergency services worked at the scene.

It was also closed at the junction of St Vincents Road.

Eyewitness reported seeing an air ambulance landing near the incident.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

