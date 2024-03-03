Boy hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after being struck by car on Garstang Road in Fulwood
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to a collision on Garstang Road in Fulwood shortly before 11.10am on Sunday.
Officers attended and found that a car had collided with a pedestrian.
"The pedestrian, a boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries," a spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said.
The road was subsequently closed at the junctions of Lytham Road and Watling street Road as emergency services worked at the scene.
It was also closed at the junction of St Vincents Road.
Eyewitness reported seeing an air ambulance landing near the incident.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.