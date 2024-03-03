Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to a collision on Garstang Road in Fulwood shortly before 11.10am on Sunday.

Officers attended and found that a car had collided with a pedestrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The pedestrian, a boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries," a spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said.

A collision closes Garstang Road in Fulwood (Credit: Google)

The road was subsequently closed at the junctions of Lytham Road and Watling street Road as emergency services worked at the scene.

It was also closed at the junction of St Vincents Road.

Eyewitness reported seeing an air ambulance landing near the incident.