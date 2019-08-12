BMW driver loses control on busy Fulwood road and writes off Skoda parked on drive way

Have your say

A BMW driver has been reported for driving without due care and attention after crashing into a parked car in Fulwood.



Police said the driver lost control of the BMW on a right-hand bend in Black Bull Lane, near Fulwood Academy, shortly after 4pm yesterday (Sunday, August 11).

Officers said the BMW collided with a Skoda Roomster, parked on the driveway of a home in Black Bull Lane.

The Skoda suffered extensive damage to its passenger side and has been declared a write-off.

Police shut a stretch of Black Bull Lane for more than an hour after the crash on Sunday afternoon.

Police have shared an image of the crash, revealing the extent of the damage caused to both cars.

The crash happened in Black Bull Lane, Fulwood at around 4pm yesterday (Sunday, August 11)

Officers confirmed that no-one was in the parked car at the time and the occupants of the BMW were not seriously injured.

The driver has been reported for driving without due care and attention.