Blackpool Road chaos in Preston as Honda Jazz with learner plates crashes outside Lanes End pub

Traffic in Preston is severely backed up after a Honda Jazz with learner plates crashed outside the Lanes End pub on Blackpool Road.



The white car appears to have hit a green electrical box after mounting the curb.

The stricken Honda Jazz. Photo: Chris Murray

Police say they were called at around 4pm to the crash, and reported that there were no injuries.

Learner "L" plates can be seen on the rear end of the white Honda Jazz, which police say is now being recovered from the scene.

Rush hour traffic in both directions on Blackpool Road is reported to be backing up as a result of the incident.

Traffic is being slowed because of the incident. Photo: Chris Murray