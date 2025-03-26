Tributes have been paid to a Blackpool pastor who was tragically killed in a lorry crash on the M60 last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Lalgee, a pastor at Church Alive in the resort, was fatally injured in a crash involving a lorry and four cars on the motorway in Salford around 7pm last Thursday (March 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Lalgee, a pastor at Church Alive in Blackpool, was fatally injured in a crash involving a lorry and four cars on the M60 in Salford around 7pm last Thursday (March 20). His wife, Jo (left), says David's quick-thinking saved her from the horrific impact of the crash. | GoFundMe

Greater Manchester Police said the lorry driver ‘lost control’ and crashed into two cars before smashing through the central reservation barrier into the opposite lanes, where it struck another two vehicles.

David, 64, was behind the wheel of one of the cars struck by the lorry. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he sadly died.

His wife, Jo, was a passenger in the car when the tragedy unfolded. She said David died a ‘hero’ after saving her life in his final moments.

“David was a strong, loving and devoted husband, son, father, grandfather, brother and pastor, and was deeply loved by so many", say his family paying tribute to the 64-year-old | GoFundMe

“David saved my life”

Speaking to the MailOnline, she said David swerved his car to absorb the majority of the impact from the lorry, an act Jo believes saved her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 57-year-old said: "It was a miracle that I walked away from the accident, he did everything he could to stop the lorry from hitting me. David saved my life.

"He sacrificed his life to save mine and I'll be forever grateful to him for that. When we saw the lorry break through the central reservation, David knew exactly what was going to happen.

"He said to me; 'Ok, here we go'. He manoeuvred the car so that he took the full impact of the lorry. After the impact, we rolled several times.

"When we came to a stop, all the airbags had gone off, but I thought we were ok. But I could see David and there was blood streaming from his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I got out of the car, and apart from a couple of broken ribs I was ok. But the car had been completely crushed.

"It was a miracle. The doctors did everything they could for David, but they couldn't save him."

David and his wife Jo - she said her life was saved by her husband. She said: “He sacrificed his life to save mine and I'll be forever grateful to him for that. When we saw the lorry break through the central reservation, David knew exactly what was going to happen.” | GoFundMe

GoFundMe

David’s son-in-law, Reuben Morley, has set up a GoFundMe page to support the Blackpool pastor’s family.

The 35-year-old says: "On Thursday (March 20) our hearts were shattered into a thousand pieces as we lost David to a tragic road traffic accident on the M60 motorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“David was a strong, loving and devoted husband, son, father, grandfather, brother and pastor, and was deeply loved by so many.

"David's last moments on earth were spent how he so often lived, protecting the ones he loved, and because of his heroics on the night, nobody else lost their life."

More than £2,000 has been raised to support the family on the GoFundMe page so far. You can donate here.