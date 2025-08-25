Blackpool Talbot Road crash captured on camera
A crash was captured on CCTV in Blackpool yesterday.
Police were called to the scene in Talbot Road after the smash involving two cars at around 2.30pm.
The footage shows one of the cars crossing Talbot Road from Abingdon Street, where the drivers’ view appears to be blocked by a bus travelling next to him in the bus lane.
In the video, the driver continues through the junction and into the path of an oncoming car. No injuries were reported and the crash was described as ‘damage-only’.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.