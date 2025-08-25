A crash was captured on CCTV in Blackpool yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the scene in Talbot Road after the smash involving two cars at around 2.30pm.

Police were called to the scene in Talbot Road after the smash involving two cars at around 2.30pm on Sunday (August 24) | Dan mark

The footage shows one of the cars crossing Talbot Road from Abingdon Street, where the drivers’ view appears to be blocked by a bus travelling next to him in the bus lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the video, the driver continues through the junction and into the path of an oncoming car. No injuries were reported and the crash was described as ‘damage-only’.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.