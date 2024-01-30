Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to a crash on Blackburn Road, close to the Ciao Baby restaurant, at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, January 30.

Police subsequently closed the road in both directions between Longworth Road to Stones Bank Road as crews worked at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and will be closed for some time.

"Please find alternative routes and avoid the area if possible."

Heavy traffic was building on Longworth Road following the closure.