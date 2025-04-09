Blackburn boy seriously injured after crashing off-road crosser bike into steel shutter
Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Quarry Street, Blackburn at 6.24pm.
Officers found that an off-road crosser bike travelling along Quarry Street in the direction of Manner Sutton Street had smashed into a steel shutter on a building.
The bike rider, a 16-year-old boy, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital where he remains for treatment.
Sgt Rebecca Price of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a collision which resulted in a teenager suffering a serious injury and my thoughts are with him as he undergoes treatment in hospital.
“As we investigate what happened, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam/CCTV footage from the area around the time it happened, to contact police.”
Please call 101, quoting log 1125 of April 8, or email [email protected]
