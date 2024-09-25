Biker taken to hospital after A6 Lostock Lane crash in Bamber Bridge
A motorbike rider was taken to hospital after a crash near Bamber Bridge last night.
The man, aged in his 30s, was injured in a collision with a car in Lostock Lane (A6) at 5.15pm.
He suffered an injury to his wrist and was taken to A&E for treatment. The driver of the car was not injured.
A police spokesperson told the Post: “Motorbike collided with car, call came at 5.15pm. Minor injury to motorbike rider.”
North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.
