Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motorbike rider was taken to hospital after a crash near Bamber Bridge last night.

The man, aged in his 30s, was injured in a collision with a car in Lostock Lane (A6) at 5.15pm.

He suffered an injury to his wrist and was taken to A&E for treatment. The driver of the car was not injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, aged in his 30s, was injured in a collision with a car in Lostock Lane (A6), Bamber Bridge at 5.15pm on Tuesday (September 24) | Google

A police spokesperson told the Post: “Motorbike collided with car, call came at 5.15pm. Minor injury to motorbike rider.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.