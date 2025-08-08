A motorcyclist was knocked off his bike in a crash involving three cars in Penwortham last night.

Emergency services were called to the multi-vehicle collision in Golden Way (A59 bypass) shortly after 7pm.

Members of the public rushed to help the injured biker, while others directed traffic at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the collision in Golden Way (A59 bypass), Penwortham shortly after 7pm on Thursday (August 7) | Google

Lancashire Police said the man suffered minor injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. No one was arrested.

A police spokesperson told the Post: “This was a minor injury collision involving three cars and a motorbike. We go the call at 7.11pm. No arrests.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details on the injured biker.