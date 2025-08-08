Biker injured in crash with three cars on Golden Way bypass between Preston and Penwortham

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:14 BST
A motorcyclist was knocked off his bike in a crash involving three cars in Penwortham last night.

Emergency services were called to the multi-vehicle collision in Golden Way (A59 bypass) shortly after 7pm.

Members of the public rushed to help the injured biker, while others directed traffic at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Emergency services were called to the collision in Golden Way (A59 bypass), Penwortham shortly after 7pm on Thursday (August 7)placeholder image
Emergency services were called to the collision in Golden Way (A59 bypass), Penwortham shortly after 7pm on Thursday (August 7) | Google

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Lancashire Police said the man suffered minor injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. No one was arrested.

A police spokesperson told the Post: “This was a minor injury collision involving three cars and a motorbike. We go the call at 7.11pm. No arrests.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details on the injured biker.

Related topics:PrestonPenwortham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice