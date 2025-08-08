Biker injured in crash with three cars on Golden Way bypass between Preston and Penwortham
Emergency services were called to the multi-vehicle collision in Golden Way (A59 bypass) shortly after 7pm.
Members of the public rushed to help the injured biker, while others directed traffic at the scene.
Lancashire Police said the man suffered minor injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. No one was arrested.
A police spokesperson told the Post: “This was a minor injury collision involving three cars and a motorbike. We go the call at 7.11pm. No arrests.”
North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details on the injured biker.
