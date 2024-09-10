Biker injured in Fulwood crash taken to Royal Preston Hospital in serious condition

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 10th Sep 2024, 12:21 BST
A biker was seriously injured after he was struck by a van in Fulwood.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Garstang Road (A6) at around 1pm yesterday (Monday, September 9).

Police closed the A6 both ways between Regent Drive and Lytham Road while ambulance crews treated the casualty, aged in his 70s.

Police closed the A6 both ways between Regent Drive and Lytham Road while ambulance crews treated the casualty, aged in his 70s.
| Google

The man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in a serious condition, said Lancashire Police.

Traffic was diverted along Black Bull Lane and Sharoe Green Lane until Garstang Road reopened around 2.30pm.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 548 of September 9.

