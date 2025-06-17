Biker in his 60s critically injured after crash near Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale
Emergency services were called to the scene close to the Capitol Centre in Victoria Road where the man, aged in his 60s, lost control of his Honda motorcycle at around 2.45pm.
Lancashire Police said he was taken to hospital where his condition is described as “critical but stable”.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We are appealing for information after a collision left a motorcyclist in a critical condition.
“The collision happened at about 2.45pm yesterday (Monday, June 16) when the rider of a Honda motorbike lost control of the bike and fell from the vehicle.
“The incident happened on Victoria Road, Walton le Dale.
“The rider, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital where he is described as critical but stable.
“We are appealing for anyone who saw the collision itself or who has any dashcam, CCTV, Ring doorbell or mobile footage to get in touch.
“You can call us on 101 quoting log 0790 of June 16th or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]”