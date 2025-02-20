Banned driver arrested after woman, 80s, knocked down and seriously injured in Leyland

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 20th Feb 2025, 14:42 BST

A banned driver in his 20s was arrested after an elderly woman was knocked down in Leyland last night.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was struck by a BMW 320 as she crossed the road in Towngate at 5.50pm.

She suffered serious injuries and was cared for by members of the public while ambulance crews were called to the scene. She was taken hospital for treatment.

Two women who helped comfort the injured woman said she was “in a lot of pain, but conscious”.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was struck by a BMW 320 as she crossed the road in Towngate, Leyland at 5.50pm on Wednesday (February 19)The woman, aged in her 80s, was struck by a BMW 320 as she crossed the road in Towngate, Leyland at 5.50pm on Wednesday (February 19)
The woman, aged in her 80s, was struck by a BMW 320 as she crossed the road in Towngate, Leyland at 5.50pm on Wednesday (February 19) | Google

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, drug driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.

The road was closed for around an hour while the emergency services worked at the scene in Towngate.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for information and footage after an elderly woman suffered serious injuries following a collision.

“We received a report of the collision between a silver BMW 320 and a pedestrian on Towngate, Leyland, at 5.50pm yesterday.

“The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, suffered serious injuries, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, drug driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.

“We’re appealing for anyone with information or footage that could assist our enquiries to get in touch on 101, quoting log 0955 of February 19, or by emailing [email protected]. “

Related topics:LeylandLancashire Police
