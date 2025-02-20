Banned driver arrested after woman, 80s, knocked down and seriously injured in Leyland
The woman, aged in her 80s, was struck by a BMW 320 as she crossed the road in Towngate at 5.50pm.
She suffered serious injuries and was cared for by members of the public while ambulance crews were called to the scene. She was taken hospital for treatment.
Two women who helped comfort the injured woman said she was “in a lot of pain, but conscious”.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, drug driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.
The road was closed for around an hour while the emergency services worked at the scene in Towngate.
“We’re appealing for anyone with information or footage that could assist our enquiries to get in touch on 101, quoting log 0955 of February 19, or by emailing [email protected]. “