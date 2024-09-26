Avanti West Coast cancels all trains north of Preston after trees bring down power lines
The incident happened on the railway near Lockerbie in Scotland this morning and is affecting all West Coast Main Line services north of Preston.
One of the most important railway corridors in the UK, the West Coast Main Line connects the major cities of London and Glasgow with branches to Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Edinburgh.
National Rail says ‘major disruption’ is expected until the end of the day and Avanti is advising customers not to travel north of Preston until further notice.
A spokesperson for Avanti West Coast says: “We are advising customers not to travel north of Preston due to a tree being caught in the overhead electric wires between Motherwell and Lockerbie which is blocking all lines.”
It said ticket acceptance is in place with the following train operators:
LNER - Between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross
Scotrail - Between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street
CrossCountry - Between Edinburgh and Birmingham New St
Northern - Between Carlisle and Newcastle
Ticket acceptance is in place in both directions until further notice.
Additionally, customers can travel with Transpennine Express via “any reasonable route”, said Avanti.
