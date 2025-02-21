All traffic was stopped on the M65 while police helped a vulnerable woman on a bridge over the motorway this afternoon.

The M65 was closed both ways between junctions 5 (Guide / Shadsworth) and 6 (Blackburn / Whitebirk Roundabout) while officers worked at the scene.

A police spokesperson told the Post: “It was a concern for welfare. A woman has been taken to a place of safety. The motorway is now fully open.”

Traffic has mostly returned to normal, with residual some congestion on approach to the scene.