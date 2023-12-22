Preston road closures & roadworks this Christmas, how long they are scheduled to last & why they are in place
It may be Christmas time but numerous roadworks are still taking place across Preston next week.
Lasting between one day and the whole week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
In total, 15 roadworks are either beginning between Monday, December 25 and Sunday, December 31 or are still ongoing.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why: