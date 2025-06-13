Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 74 roadworks beginning between Monday, June 16 and Sunday, June 22, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston roadworks 16/6-22/6 All the major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, June 16 to Sunday, June 22

Tag Lane, Fulwood What: Multi-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with approximately 2800m of tracker in carriageway to install new HV connections to sub stations When: June 16-June 23

Roman Way, Preston What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] UNDERTAKE WATER INSTALLATION FOR NEW SITE When: June 16-June 27

Watling Street Road, Fulwood What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] INSTALL APPROX 60M NEW TRACK When: June 16-June 20