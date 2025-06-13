A week long city centre road closure & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 12:37 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston, including a week long city centre road closure.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 74 roadworks beginning between Monday, June 16 and Sunday, June 22, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

All the major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, June 16 to Sunday, June 22

1. Preston roadworks 16/6-22/6

All the major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, June 16 to Sunday, June 22 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with approximately 2800m of tracker in carriageway to install new HV connections to sub stations When: June 16-June 23

2. Tag Lane, Fulwood

What: Multi-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with approximately 2800m of tracker in carriageway to install new HV connections to sub stations When: June 16-June 23 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] UNDERTAKE WATER INSTALLATION FOR NEW SITE When: June 16-June 27

3. Roman Way, Preston

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] UNDERTAKE WATER INSTALLATION FOR NEW SITE When: June 16-June 27 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] INSTALL APPROX 60M NEW TRACK When: June 16-June 20

4. Watling Street Road, Fulwood

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] INSTALL APPROX 60M NEW TRACK When: June 16-June 20 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WorkMotorists
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice