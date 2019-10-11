All Preston-Blackpool trains terminating at St Annes due to flooding at Kirkham

Have your say

All trains between Preston and Blackpool South are terminating at St-Annes due to flooding on the lines at Kirkham.



Flood water has been reported on the line at Kirkham and Wesham, meaning the line from Blackpool South to Preston has been closed.

In addition to this, flood water has also been reported at Blackpool North, meaning the line in to the station is currently closed.

Northern are also warning that train services running across the whole Northern network may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes due to localised flooding.

Disruption is expected until at least 2pm, but the train operator said there is currently no estimate for resumption of services in the affected areas.

How does it affect your journey?

Trains are unable to run to or from Blackpool North and as a result, trains between Liverpool / Manchester / York will be amended to start and terminate at Preston.

Buses are being requested to run between Preston and Blackpool North to replace cancelled services.

Trains between Preston and Blackpool South will be amended to start and terminate at St Annes-on-the-Sea.

Buses are are being requested to run between St Annes-on-the-Sea and Blackpool South.

A Coastal Coaches bus has been recruited and is expected to be at St Annes around 10.05am to convey passengers onward to Blackpool South.

This coach will then operate a shuttle service between Blackpool South and St Annes until further notice.

Northern are warning that journey times will be significantly extended using road replacement transport.

Affected services include:

Blackpool North to Manchester Airport

Preston to Blackpool North

St Annes - Blackpool South

Blackpool South to Preston (Starts at St Annes)

Current delays:

8.58am - Blackpool North to Manchester Airport - due 10:32

9.03am - Blackpool North to Liverpool Lime Street - due 10:37

9.27am - Blackpool North to Hazel Grove - due 11:11

9.58am - Blackpool North to Manchester Airport - due 11:32

Remember, if you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay