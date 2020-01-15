All lanes on M6 near Preston reopen after second collision causes two-lane closure

Have your say

A second collision on the M6 near Preston forced two lanes to close for a second time this evening.



The first collision occurred between junctions 31A and 31 on the M6 southbound near Preston on January 15.

The crash resulted in two out of four lanes being closed.

As the first incident was cleared up, a second collision took place, forcing two lanes to be closed for a second time.

Highways North West confirmed the incidents have now been cleared and that all lanes are open.

On a statement on Twitter, a spokesman for Highways said: "Second collision M6 from J31A (Preston Longridge B6242) towards J31 (Preston Samlesbury Clitheroe A59).

Lanes three and four (of four) have been closed. (Credit: Highways)

"2 lanes have been closed due to a collision.

"Traffic Officers are en-route"

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the collision.