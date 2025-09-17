Major Merseyside road hit by two weeks of roadworks and overnight closures

A major Merseyside road network is set to undergo two weeks of roadworks and overnight closures as Sefton Council continues to overhaul the borough’s transport system.

The local authority is carrying out roadworks in multiple locations around Sefton as part of the A59 Corridor Improvement Scheme.

This transport infrastructure project has been allocated almost £4.5m in funding and comprises a range of junction, cycleway, footway and highway improvement works. These upgrades are located along the A59 Northway in Maghull between the Dodds Lane junction and the West Lancashire borough boundary.

Work on the A59 approach start September 29 | Sefton Council/LDRS

The council said the purpose of these works is to improve the facilities for both pedestrians and cyclists along the A59 Corridor and to promote active travel and safety for all users. The scheme will involve four main elements:

Highway and footway work on Kenyons Lane

Modification to the Kenyons Lane junction with the introduction of a new CYCLOPS signal arrangement.

Creation of segregated cycle routes along both sides of the A59 between Dodds Lane and Robbins Island roundabout

Continuation of cycle routes around the junction with Robins Island including controlled push button facilitates

Between the Dodds Lane junction and the north side of Robbins Island roundabout, the existing footway (on both sides of the A59) will be widened to provide a segregated 2m wide footway and 2m wide cycle lane, together with a grass verge alongside the carriageway. The cycle lane will be uni-directional meaning cyclists should only travel in one direction.

The surfacing will be bituminous and black in colour along most of the new segregated routes. It is only proposed to use the green colouring at the main junctions.

The council issued an update on the progress of works today (September 17) and announced the schedule of work. As sections of work on the A59 approach completion, the local authority said overnight road closures are needed to complete road resurfacing for two weeks starting the night of 29th September.

Works are being phased, with the first week seeing overnight closures Southbound from Robbins Island to Dodds lane, and the second week starting October 6 seeing closures from Dodds Lane to Robbins Island. Fully signed diversions will be in place.

Overnight closures will be from 7pm to 3am to ensure that the disruption will be as limited as possible. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

A spokesperson for Sefton Council said: “Further improvements include highway and footway works and new segregated cycle routes which will support those living in the area and future residents of the new housing development.

“They will have nicer journeys moving about the area, whether it is for crossing the A59 to schools or nurseries, work or popping to the shops, these journeys will feel safe when walking, cycling or wheeling near a major road.”