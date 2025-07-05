A month long road closure & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 72 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 7 and Sunday, July 13, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Hoyles Lane, Cottam What: Multi-way signals Why: COMPLETION OF OUTSTANDING S278 WORKS CARRIED OUT BY WESTBOURNE CIVIL ENGINEERING � CARRIAGEWAY AND FOOTWAY WORKS, HIGHWAY DRAINAGE AND STREET LIGHTING, WORKS CARRIED OUT UNDER TRAFFIC LIGHTS. When: July 7-Aug 30

New Hall Lane, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] GANG TO REPLACE MANHOLE FRAME AND COVER IN CARRIAGEWAY WITH PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT When: July 7-July 7

Garstang Road, Preston What: Lane closure Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] To Install x2 Short sided Connection and to disconnect the old lead supply When: July 7-July 9