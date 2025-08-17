A 4 month long temp traffic light & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston, including a set of temporary traffic lights that last four months!

Lasting between one day and months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Of all the roadworks beginning between Monday, August 18 and Sunday, August 24, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, August 18 and Sunday, August 24

1. Preston roadworks 18/8-24/8

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, August 18 and Sunday, August 24 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] CATFORTH V6005 - PON 1262153 - POLING WORKS - Provide 2 x BT poles in verge When: Aug 18-Aug 20

2. Rapley Lane, Catforth

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] CATFORTH V6005 - PON 1262153 - POLING WORKS - Provide 2 x BT poles in verge When: Aug 18-Aug 20 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] CATFORTH V6005 - PON 1262153 - POLING WORKS - Provide 8 x BT poles in verge When: Aug 18-Aug 20

3. Cuddy Hill, Preston

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] CATFORTH V6005 - PON 1262153 - POLING WORKS - Provide 8 x BT poles in verge When: Aug 18-Aug 20 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] GANG TO REPLACE MANHOLE FRAME AND COVER IN CARRIAGEWAY WITH PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT When: Aug 18-Aug 18

4. Church Lane, Goosnargh

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] GANG TO REPLACE MANHOLE FRAME AND COVER IN CARRIAGEWAY WITH PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT When: Aug 18-Aug 18 | Google Maps

