Lasting between one day and months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Of all the roadworks beginning between Monday, August 18 and Sunday, August 24, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Rapley Lane, Catforth What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] CATFORTH V6005 - PON 1262153 - POLING WORKS - Provide 2 x BT poles in verge When: Aug 18-Aug 20

Cuddy Hill, Preston What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] CATFORTH V6005 - PON 1262153 - POLING WORKS - Provide 8 x BT poles in verge When: Aug 18-Aug 20

Church Lane, Goosnargh What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] GANG TO REPLACE MANHOLE FRAME AND COVER IN CARRIAGEWAY WITH PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT When: Aug 18-Aug 18