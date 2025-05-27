M6 lorry fire causing 90 minute delays and 12 miles of congestion at Thelwall Viaduct near Warrington
Two lanes were closed earlier on the northbound carriageway at Thelwall Viaduct near Warrington, between junctions 20 at Lymm and 21 for the Irlam and Warrington turn-off.
All lanes have reopened but National Highways are reporting 90 minute delays on approach to the area and 12 miles of congestion.
The earlier lorry fire led to a 'complex recovery operation' and motorists were warned to expect long delays throughout the morning.
No injuries have been reported at this stage.
A National Highways spokesperson wrote on X: "This incident is now clear, and all lanes have re-opened on the #M6 northbound #ThelwallViaduct between J20 (#Lymm)and J21 (#Warrington).
“A 90 minute delay remains on approach to the area with 12 mile sof congestion, so please continue to allow extra journey time.”
