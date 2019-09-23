84-year-old motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with Land Rover in Ribble Valley

Have your say

An 84-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in the Ribble Valley.

The pensioner suffered broken ribs after his Honda motorbike was involved in a collision with a Land Rover in Chipping Road, close to the junction with Mitton Road, at around 3.20pm on Saturday (September 21).

The man, from Rochdale, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by air ambulance for treatment.

The driver of the Land Rover, a 73-year-old man, was not injured.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses.

Sgt Oliver Jones, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: "We are appealing for information after a motorcyclist was found seriously injured in Chaigley.

"Police were called to the scene at around 3.20pm following reports of an accident in Chipping Road, close to Mitton Road.

"An 84-year-old man from Rochdale, riding a Honda motorbike, had been involved in a collision with a Land Rover.

“We would encourage anyone with information, who saw the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, to come forward immediately."

Anyone with information can call 101 or email 3975@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0878 of September 21.