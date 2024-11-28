4-year-old hit by car in Preston as Lancashire Police and ambulance crews rush to scene in Deepdale

A four-year-old girl was hit by a car in the Deepdale area of Preston.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene in St George’s Road where the youngster was struck at around 3.39pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 27).

Officers blocked the road near the junction with Kingfisher Street while paramedics treated the girl. Fortunately, it was a low speed collision and the child’s injuries were described as ‘minor’.

Lancashire Police said no one was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene in St George’s Road, Deepdale where the four-year--old was struck by a car at around 3.39pm on Wednesday (November 27)Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene in St George’s Road, Deepdale where the four-year--old was struck by a car at around 3.39pm on Wednesday (November 27)
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene in St George’s Road, Deepdale where the four-year--old was struck by a car at around 3.39pm on Wednesday (November 27) | Google

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called to St George’s Road, Deepdale, at 3.39pm yesterday, to a report of a road traffic collision.

“Officers attended and found that a car had been in collision with a four-year-old girl. The girl suffered minor injuries.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

