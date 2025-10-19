3 week long road closure & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston, including a three week long road closure.

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 91 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 20 and Sunday, October 26, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, October 20 and Sunday, October 26

1. Preston roadworks

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, October 20 and Sunday, October 26 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Temporary traffic lights Why: United Utilities Water When: Oct 20-Oct 25

2. Lea Road, Preston

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: United Utilities Water When: Oct 20-Oct 25 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 20-Oct 24

3. Tag Lane, Preston

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 20-Oct 24 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Lane closures Why: Upgrade to traffic signals. work to be carried out by YUNEX on behalf of LCC (Lancashire County Council) When: Oct 20-Oct 23

4. Fulwood Row, Preston

What: Lane closures Why: Upgrade to traffic signals. work to be carried out by YUNEX on behalf of LCC (Lancashire County Council) When: Oct 20-Oct 23 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:MotoristsPrestonWork
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice