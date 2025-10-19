3 week long road closure & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 91 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 20 and Sunday, October 26, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Lea Road, Preston What: Temporary traffic lights Why: United Utilities Water When: Oct 20-Oct 25

Tag Lane, Preston What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 20-Oct 24

Fulwood Row, Preston What: Lane closures Why: Upgrade to traffic signals. work to be carried out by YUNEX on behalf of LCC (Lancashire County Council) When: Oct 20-Oct 23