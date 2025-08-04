A 26-year-old man was arrested at a police check point for drink and drug driving in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police made the arrest within minutes of launching its Summer Drink and Drug Drive campaign on Friday (August 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police arrested a 26-year-old man within minutes of launching its Summer Drink and Drug Drive campaign in Blackpool Road, Preston on Friday (August 1) | Lancashire Post

The force invited Lancashire Post to the check site in the car park of the Hesketh’s Arms pub in Blackpool Road, opposite the cemetery, where drivers were stopped at random and tested for drink and drugs.

Among the first to be stopped was a 26-year-old man behind the wheel of a Nissan Micra who failed a drugs swipe for cannabis. He was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

Police arrest a 26-year-old man from Preston on suspicion of drug driving after he was stopped by officers at drink and drugs check site in the city on Friday, August 1 | Lancashire Post

On average, seven people are arrested every single day in Lancashire for drink or drug driving offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men between the ages of 20-39 make up more than half (53%) of all drink and drug drivers, many of those still testing positive from drugs or alcohol consumed the night before.

Lancashire Police is carrying out its annual Summer Drink and Drug Drive campaign with checkpoint sites across the county, from the start of the month until the end of August.

Drivers will be subject to randomised stop checks, with drug wipes and breathalysers being deployed if there is a suspicion of impairment with the force sending a clear message to drivers: nowhere is safe when it comes to driving under the influence.

Police inspect a car of a 26-year-old man from Preston who was arrested on suspicion of drug driving at a check point in Blackpool Road on Friday, August 1 | Lancashire Post

CI John Jennings-Wharton of its Specialist Operations Department said: “Regardless of how confident you might feel about your ability to drive under the influence, you are risking serious harm or death, and it's never, ever worth it. This is reckless, selfish and dangerous behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was a Family Liaison Officer for many years and I have knocked on too many doors than I care to recall.

“Everyone on our roads has a responsibility to keep themselves and others safe, and we have zero tolerance for those who choose to drive impaired – these actions can have catastrophic consequences.

“My officers will be out on the roads, day and night, across the county looking for signs of impairment and stopping motorists at checkpoints whilst conducting alcohol and drug screening tests where necessary.

“There is no safe time or place to try to get away with this behaviour. You will be stopped and if you provide a positive test then you will be prosecuted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the first to be stopped was a 26-year-old man from Preston who was behind the wheel of a Nissan Micra. He failed a drugs swipe for cannabis and was arrested at the scene and taken into custody | Lancashire Post

Clive Grunshaw, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire added: “Warmer weather and lighter evenings are no excuse for risking lives through drink or drug driving. It’s a reckless, selfish decision that too often ends in tragedy. I fully support Lancashire Constabulary’s proactive efforts to target offenders and make our roads safer.

"The message to drink and drug drivers is clear – get help or get caught. Officers are vigilant across the road network, ready to stop anyone endangering themselves and others.

“I remain committed to working closely with the Constabulary to help educate drivers and back targeted operations like this to bring offenders to justice and protect the public.”