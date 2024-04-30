25 of the worst roads for potholes in Lancashire - including roads in Preston and Leyland

Tired of potholes on the roads? These Lancashire streets are notorious for bumpy rides.

By Sam Quine
Published 30th Apr 2024, 13:14 BST

The amount of potholes on the roads is a growing problem and Lancashire is no stranger to these obstacles.

Lack of care and attention to these streets is proving to be treacherous to drivers as they have to concentrate to avoid these potholes.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where they thought the worst roads for potholes are in Lancashire.

So here are 25 streets notorious for their potholes including streets in Preston, Leyland and Blackpool:

School Road | Blackpool

1. School Road

Shady Lane | Clayton-le-Woods

2. Shady Lane

St Anne’s Road | Blackpool

3. St Anne's Road

Station Road | Croston, Leyland

4. Station Road

