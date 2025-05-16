2 week long road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 15:26 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including two week long road closures.

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 71 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 19 and Sunday, May 25, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, May 19 and Sunday, May 25

1. Preston roadworks

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, May 19 and Sunday, May 25 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] TRR & CABLE/SUBDUCT APPROX 350M - LOCATE AND CLEAR BLOCKAGES WHERE REQUIRED When: May 19-May 23

2. Garstang Road, Preston

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] TRR & CABLE/SUBDUCT APPROX 350M - LOCATE AND CLEAR BLOCKAGES WHERE REQUIRED When: May 19-May 23 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Diversionary works] Laying multiple ducts for plain lead cable replacement for aged cable approx 120 metres for Ashton PL overlay When: May 19-Jun 2

3. Ballam Road, Preston

What: Road closure Why: [Diversionary works] Laying multiple ducts for plain lead cable replacement for aged cable approx 120 metres for Ashton PL overlay When: May 19-Jun 2 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: Drainage Works When: May 19-May 23

4. Sandy Lane, Woodplumpton

What: Two-way signals Why: Drainage Works When: May 19-May 23 | Google Maps

