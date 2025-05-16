2 week long road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 71 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 19 and Sunday, May 25, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston roadworks
Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, May 19 and Sunday, May 25
2. Garstang Road, Preston
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] TRR & CABLE/SUBDUCT APPROX 350M - LOCATE AND CLEAR BLOCKAGES WHERE REQUIRED
When: May 19-May 23
3. Ballam Road, Preston
What: Road closure
Why: [Diversionary works] Laying multiple ducts for plain lead cable replacement for aged cable approx 120 metres for Ashton PL overlay
When: May 19-Jun 2
4. Sandy Lane, Woodplumpton
What: Two-way signals
Why: Drainage Works
When: May 19-May 23