Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 32 roadworks beginning between Monday, August 11 and Sunday, August 17, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Garstang Road, Preston What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] To build new joint box and lay approx 5m of duct in FW/VERGE When: Aug 11-Aug 13

Corporation Street, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate large joint bay (approx 8mx2m) in the footway to disconnect and remove old link box, and to install and joint cables for new link box installation. When: Aug 11-Aug 19

Marsh Lane, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate large joint bay (approx 8mx2m) in the footway to disconnect and remove old link box, and to install and joint cables for new link box installation. When: Aug 11-Aug 19