17 of the worst roundabouts and junctions in Lancashire, according to residents

We all know that crashes tend to be caused by the person behind the wheel, not the road they are travelling on.

But it can’t be ignored that there are some spots in Lancashire where collisions are more frequent than others.

We asked our readers to tell us which roundabouts and junctions they hated the most.

In no particular order, this is what they said:

Norcross Roundabout Norcross Roundabout is a major roundabout in Thornton. It was built at the junction of the A585, the B5268 Fleetwood Road South and Norcross Lane | Paul-Aaron Van de Rooy said: "Definitely Norcross Roundabout. People just don't follow / read the road signs / markings and do their own thing." Photo: Google

Mini roundabout near Lytham Windmill The mini-roundabout near the Windmill in East Beach, at the junction with Station Road | Fiona Ashworth said: "It's all about bad driving or they absolutely haven't a clue on roundabout rules." Photo: Google

Mini-roundabout at West Park Drive and Knowsley Avenue Bruce Cameron said: "Those travelling north approaching this junction seem to think they have the right of way at all times, even when vehicles are already turning into Knowsley with indicators on. Unbelievable!" Photo: Google

Bispham Roundabout Rob Murphy said: "Bispham roundabout. Failed my 2nd test there." Photo: Google