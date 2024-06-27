With an excess of cars on the roads and not enough places to park, certain streets have become infamous due to their lack of parking spots.

Many drivers now dread the thought of a car journey because of the stresses of finding somewhere to leave their vehicle.

Roads across Lancashire have become particularly packed as people attempt to squeeze their cars in any space they can, even parking illegally or on somebody's driveway if they have to.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where some of the worst roads for parking are in Lancashire are and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 of the worst roads for bad parking in Lancashire - including roads in Preston and Leyland:

1 . Glen Park Drive Glen Park Drive, Hesketh Bank | Google Photo Sales