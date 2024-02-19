News you can trust since 1886
15 Lancashire railway stations with the most passenger numbers ranked from most to least busy

Official figures reveal the busiest railway stations across the country - including Lancashire.

The latest government figures have been released detailing passenger numbers at railway stations across Lancashire over 2023.

Data from the Office for Rail and Road (ORR) tracks the number of commuters entering and exiting every railway station in Britain.

Here are 15 railway stations in Lancashire ranked from most to least busy:

Preston had 4,236,536 entries and exits in 2023 - London Euston was the main origin/ destination station with 423,934 trips.

1. Preston

Blackpool North had 1,908,778 entries and exits in 2023 - Preston was the main origin/ destination station with 301,800 trips.

2. Blackpool North

Lancaster had 1,830,070 entries and exits in 2023 - Preston was the main origin/ destination station with 257,708 trips.

3. Lancaster

Ormskirk had 1,820,516 entries and exits in 2023 - Liverpool Central was the main origin/ destination station with 447,632 trips.

4. Ormskirk

