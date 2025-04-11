Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’ve ever wanted to see The Pyramids of Giza or the canals of Venice well now is your chance from as little as £35.99

Manchester Airport’s network of routes spans 200 destinations and four continents meaning that the wonders of the world are just within reach for the intrepid traveller.

Here are 10 amazing wonders compiled by Manchester Airport that you can visit:

The Pyramids of Giza

Built around 4,500 years ago, and at around 450 feet in height, for more than 3,000 years the Great Pyramid was the tallest man-made structure on Earth. Originally adorned in reflective white limestone that has since been lost to erosion, the pyramid was first conceived as a tomb for the pharaoh Khufu.

Fly to Cairo with Egypt Air from £455pp return, direct from Manchester.

The Colosseum

Built 1,900 years old and selected as one of the ‘New Seven Wonders’ in 2007. It remains the world's largest standing amphitheatre. Surrounding the Colosseum are the remains of many other Ancient Roman sites, like the Roman Forum and the Arch of Titus.

Flights to Rome with Ryanair from Manchester start from £47pp return.

The Great Wall of China

It was designed to separate the Qin Dynasty from marauding outsiders, and was rebuilt, remodelled and extended over the course of two millennia to reach its maximum size between the 14th and 16th centuries. Some of the most impressive remains are in and around the capital Beijing.

Hainan Airlines flies direct from Manchester to Beijing with fares available from £578pp return.

Petra

It sits in central Jordan, about three hours south of Amman, and was the capital of the Nabateans, a civilisation who ruled over much of what is now the Middle East between the third century BC and the first century AD. The sprawling city is set in a deep gorge and many of its most famous landmarks are literally carved into the cliff faces.

Fly to Amman from Manchester with Royal Jordanian Airlines – from only £376pp return.

Chichen Itza

Another of the New Seven Wonders, Chichen Itza, is about two hours west of Cancun. It’s one of the best-preserved settlements of the Mayan civilisation, and is most famous for the huge, pyramid-shaped Temple of Kukulcan. Visitors to this part of Mexico can also explore other Mayan sites, like Tulum, which perches on a cliff over the white sand beaches of what has today become known as the ‘Riviera Maya’.

TUI will take you to Cancun from Manchester for as little as £259pp return.

Venice canal boat photo | National World

Niagara Falls

The Falls sit on the border of Canada, a short distance from Toronto, and the US. They’re famed for their natural beauty but they also supply electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

Fly from Manchester to Toronto with Airtransat, starting from £449pp return. Air Canada also flies this route.

Venice

A unique cultural landmark, Venice captures the imagination with its classic Italian architecture, warren of canals and singing gondoliers – not to mention its remarkable location in the middle of a lagoon, more than a mile out to sea.

Fly to Venice with Ryanair from £35pp return.

The Acropolis

The modern city centre of Athens, with its bustling café-lined streets, incessant traffic and glass-fronted skyscrapers, is in marked contrast to the ancient site that overlooks it from a hilltop. The Acropolis has stood here for millennia, bearing witness to the rise and fall of countless civilisations and cultures.

easyJet flies to Athens from Manchester with prices from £82pp return.

Burj Khalifa

It might not be on the official list of modern wonders – but the world’s tallest building is a wonder to behold in every sense. Its transformation into a 21st Century metropolis has been achieved despite its desert location and searing summer temperatures of 50C.

Emirates’ fares from Manchester start at £606pp return.

Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty

New York City’s skyline is the world’s most instantly recognisable, and few cities have as many iconic buildings concentrated in one place as Manhattan. New York’s Statue of Liberty was on the initial shortlist for the new Seven Wonders, and you can catch a ferry to see it from Battery Park at the southern end of Manhattan.

Virgin Atlantic flies to New York JFK from Manchester with fares from £362pp return. Aer Lingus also serves this route.

