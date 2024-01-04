There are long delays on both the M61 and M65 this morning (Thursday, January 4).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are long delays and two lanes closed on the M61 southbound between junctions 9 (M65 Interchange, Clayton Brook) and 8 (Chorley) this morning.

The disruption is due to emergency repairs to barriers damaged overnight and is causing around four miles of congestion on the Manchester-bound motorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways say there are currently delays of around 50 minutes, with normal traffic conditions expected to resume after rush hour - around 10.15am.

Further delays on M65

There are more delays on the M65 in East Lancashire where traffic is being temporarily held due to a police incident near Blackburn.