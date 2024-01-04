News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire traffic updates as barrier repairs cause 1 hour delays on M61 and M65 near Chorley

There are long delays on both the M61 and M65 this morning (Thursday, January 4).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 4th Jan 2024, 09:03 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 09:08 GMT
There are long delays and two lanes closed on the M61 southbound between junctions 9 (M65 Interchange, Clayton Brook) and 8 (Chorley) this morning.

The disruption is due to emergency repairs to barriers damaged overnight and is causing around four miles of congestion on the Manchester-bound motorway.

National Highways say there are currently delays of around 50 minutes, with normal traffic conditions expected to resume after rush hour - around 10.15am.

Further delays on M65

There are more delays on the M65 in East Lancashire where traffic is being temporarily held due to a police incident near Blackburn.

The M65 is closed both ways from J4 (A666, Darwen / Blackburn South) to J6 (Blackburn / Whitebirk Roundabout).

