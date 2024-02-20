Traders are open for business ahead of the upcoming launch of Accrington's new ‘Market on the Square’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ahead of the official launch of a new market in Accrington, traders have moved into temporary cabins on the site and are open to the public.
This regeneration of the popular Accrington Market comes after it was announced that many traders would be moving elsewhere due to works starting inside Accrington’s Victorian Market Hall, which is on track for completion by Spring 2025.
The market, which will be called ‘Market on the Square’, will be situated in the Town Square and will feature 19 new traders which have opened for business.
Ongoing developments to the market have been made possible thanks to the government’s latest ‘Levelling Up’ fund which aims to invest in local culture and support economic growth.
Cllr Mohammed Younis, Portfolio Holder for Levelling Up, said: “It’s been an exciting few weeks as our traders have been moving home and we are looking forward to arranging an event to celebrate once everything has been installed.
“It has been a pleasure to see our community come together to support the ongoing transformational plans so far and it will be great to see everyone making a visit to the new Market on the Square”
This achievement represents a commitment to the ongoing development and improvement of Accrington, ensuring that it enhances the area for residents, businesses, and visitors.
In order to create the market cabins for traders, changes needed to be made in the square such as moving benches and planters.
Everything will be carefully removed, stored safely, ready to be re-installed at the end of the works in Spring 2025.
The Artisan Bakers, who are one of the Accrington Market Traders, said: “Footfall has never been better, and people have come out in hoards to support us.
“We have been open for 5 days so far and every day we have sold out! We are delighted and looking forward to the official market opening in March.”
Neil Radford, the director of Rapid Retail who are the manufacturers for the market units, said: “We are delighted to have provided 19 bespoke rented units for Accrington Market that will take pride of place on Accrington Town Square.
“We understand how important it is to the traders that their new home has everything they need to trade successfully during this period, and for them to move in a way that minimises disruption.
“We’ve been keen throughout to listen to their feedback and provide solutions that meet their needs, as well as helping to preserve heritage in Accrington.”
For further information about the Accrington Town Square transformation and to find out how to get involved in the various upcoming projects, click here.