Ahead of the official launch of a new market in Accrington, traders have moved into temporary cabins on the site and are open to the public.

This regeneration of the popular Accrington Market comes after it was announced that many traders would be moving elsewhere due to works starting inside Accrington’s Victorian Market Hall, which is on track for completion by Spring 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The market, which will be called ‘Market on the Square’, will be situated in the Town Square and will feature 19 new traders which have opened for business.

Market traders have moved out of the popular Accrington Market Hall and into cabins in the 'Market on the Square'.

Ongoing developments to the market have been made possible thanks to the government’s latest ‘Levelling Up’ fund which aims to invest in local culture and support economic growth.

Cllr Mohammed Younis, Portfolio Holder for Levelling Up, said: “It’s been an exciting few weeks as our traders have been moving home and we are looking forward to arranging an event to celebrate once everything has been installed.

“It has been a pleasure to see our community come together to support the ongoing transformational plans so far and it will be great to see everyone making a visit to the new Market on the Square”

This achievement represents a commitment to the ongoing development and improvement of Accrington, ensuring that it enhances the area for residents, businesses, and visitors.

In order to create the market cabins for traders, changes needed to be made in the square such as moving benches and planters.

Everything will be carefully removed, stored safely, ready to be re-installed at the end of the works in Spring 2025.

The Artisan Bakers, who are one of the Accrington Market Traders, said: “Footfall has never been better, and people have come out in hoards to support us.

“We have been open for 5 days so far and every day we have sold out! We are delighted and looking forward to the official market opening in March.”

Artisan Bakers who are one of the traders for the Accrington Market.

Neil Radford, the director of Rapid Retail who are the manufacturers for the market units, said: “We are delighted to have provided 19 bespoke rented units for Accrington Market that will take pride of place on Accrington Town Square.

“We understand how important it is to the traders that their new home has everything they need to trade successfully during this period, and for them to move in a way that minimises disruption.

“We’ve been keen throughout to listen to their feedback and provide solutions that meet their needs, as well as helping to preserve heritage in Accrington.”