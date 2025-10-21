Skelmersdale United FC

Skelmersdale United FC have secured a shirt sponsor which aims to find the club a new ground.

The West Lancashire club were forced to move from JMO Sports Park in the town in 2022 after the ground's artificial surface failed a FIFA 'bounce test'. Since then, they secured a ground share with Crosby-based Marine FC of National League North.

Now property developer and regeneration firm Tawd Valley Developments (TVD), wholly-owned by West Lancashire Borough Council, is sponsoring the kit and has pledged to use its connections and resources to explore bringing the club back to the town.

“United is a totem for our town as well as a beacon for everything that’s good about team sports, exercise and wellbeing," said TVD's managing director, Mark Kitts. “Football is acknowledged as a driver not just for physical regeneration, but a host of community initiatives.

“So, when it reached out to local businesses for help, we were only too pleased to sponsor its kit. Discussions then turned to bringing the club home, and we are now actively exploring how we can incorporate a new ground into future projects."

Frank Hughes, chairman of Skelmersdale United, added: "This won’t be a quick process, but it’s given us all a boost to know that options are being examined by people with the necessary skills and connectivity in land development. In the meantime, our focus remains on our on-the-field performance and on bringing talented local players into the first team squad."