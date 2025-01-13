Top darts stars set to return to Blackpool as 2025 Betfred World Matchplay dates announced

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 19:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The biggest names in darts will return to Blackpool in July 2025, with the dates for the Betfred World Matchplay and Betfred Women's World Matchplay now confirmed.

The highlight of the darting summer will see the Betfred World Matchplay held from July 19-27 at the Winter Gardens, as Luke Humphries defends his title.

A 32-player field compete in the event across nine days, with the 2024 event having been a sell-out success.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The biggest names in darts will return to Blackpool in July 2025The biggest names in darts will return to Blackpool in July 2025
The biggest names in darts will return to Blackpool in July 2025 | James Fearn/Getty Images

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Sunday, July 27 will also feature the fourth staging of the Betfred Women's World Matchplay, featuring eight players competing across one session - with Beau Greaves having won the 2023 and 2024 events.

Tickets for both events are likely to go on sale in early 2025, with details to be confirmed in due course.

Click HERE for more information.

Related topics:DartsBlackpoolWinter GardensTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice