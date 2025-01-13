Top darts stars set to return to Blackpool as 2025 Betfred World Matchplay dates announced
The highlight of the darting summer will see the Betfred World Matchplay held from July 19-27 at the Winter Gardens, as Luke Humphries defends his title.
A 32-player field compete in the event across nine days, with the 2024 event having been a sell-out success.
Sunday, July 27 will also feature the fourth staging of the Betfred Women's World Matchplay, featuring eight players competing across one session - with Beau Greaves having won the 2023 and 2024 events.
Tickets for both events are likely to go on sale in early 2025, with details to be confirmed in due course.
