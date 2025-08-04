19 brilliant pictures as top celebrities take part in special Southport charity match

An impressive lineup of celebrities gathered at the home of Southport Football Club on Sunday (August 3), to take part in a charity fundraising game in support of the 24 families directly affected by the tragic Southport knife attack.

Organised in partnership with Southport Hesketh Round Table, the football match marked a powerful day of remembrance, unity, and fundraising.

Much like Soccer Aid, the event featured a star-studded line-up of celebrities, ex-professional LFC and EFC footballers, and local legends, including James Nelson-Joyce, John Aldridge and Jamie Webster.

The match kicked off at Haig Avenue at 3.00pm, with the Blue team taking the win after penalties. Take a look at the gallery below to see the highlights of the important game.

1 . Southport FC charity match 2025 Southport FC charity match 2025. | Joshua Brandwood Photo Sales

2 . Southport FC charity match 2025 Southport FC charity match 2025. | Joshua Brandwood Photo Sales

3 . Southport FC charity match 2025 Southport FC charity match 2025. | Joshua Brandwood Photo Sales