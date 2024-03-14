Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An icecream shop on the outskirts of Preston has struck a deal to be sold in cafes across the country.

Mum and daughter team Karen Donaldson and Carrie Tootell from Tootsies in Little Hoole, have linked up with the chain Batchd, which will be selling 12 flavours across their 24 sites this summer. The Leeds-based outfit were introduced to Tootsies by a cone supplier, and were impressed with what they saw and tasted.

As part of the deal, Batchd asked Tootsies to come up with a Nutella flavour, and there was no hesitation from the team, who makes their icecream from organic Jersey milk on Holly's Farm in Garstang. "It's exciting dealing with new people", said Karen. "They will give us new ideas as well as access to new customers, and we're always open to making bespoke flavours."

Karen said their most popular flavour is cherry and amaretto, made using special cherries from Italy.

Tootsies, Little Hoole

Karen and Carrie took over Tootsies in 2007, after Carrie picked up the icecream bug while still at university. While studying a journalism degree, Karen bought her daughter an icecream truck so she could make money during the weekends and holidays. With her earnings, Carrie was able to go in as partner on Tootsies with her mum, who at that time ran her own recruitment agency.

Since then there's been no looking back. They now employ 12 people and have won multiple awards. The team pride themselves on using only the best ingredients. "We only use high-end products, we don't cut any corners", said Karen.

For several years they supplied icecream for sale in Dobbies garden centres across the country, and continue to supply independent retailers including Mrs Ps in Ramsbottom and Bread and Butter and Salvatore’s in Penwortham. Tootsies also sell a range of savory items in their own cafe.