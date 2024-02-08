Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fly-tippers in the Deepdale area of Preston are being warned that there's huge fines and crimial consequences to their actions.

Several tonnes of stinking household rubbish, a selection of old sofas, mattresses and bikes have been illegally deposited along the disused Preston to Longridge railway line near Skeffington Road - and nationally, it's costing millions of pounds of taxpayers money to clear up.

The problem has been affecting residents in the area for years, with concerns raised last year about a rat outbreak.

Now Andy Pratt, Lancashire's deputy police and crime commissioner, has been to look at the situation, and is urging people to stop dumping waste on railway land or face criminal consequences. He said: "Local residents have seen this historical railway track as a convenient spot to throw bags of household waste, broken items, old toilets and even mattresses. This not only causes problems for Network Rail who have to foot the bill for the clean up operation but also significantly degrades the environment for the whole community.

“I would urge people to think again - fly-tipping is a criminal offence and those responsible face prosecution and a fine of up to £2,500.”

Environmental hazard

Ian Croucher, Network Rails’ maintenance protection coordinator in Lancashire, said: “We won’t tolerate anyone using the railway as an illegal dumping ground and we do everything we can to catch those responsible and bring them to justice.

Fly-tipped household waste

“Unsightly waste like this near Skeffington Road is a health and environmental hazard for the local community and we encourage people to report anything they see to Network Rail’s 24-hour national helpline on 03457 11 41 41.”

How you can report flytipping

For more information on how Network Rail tackles fly-tipping visit: https://www.networkrail.co.uk/communities/living-by-the-railway/litter-and-fly-tipping/.