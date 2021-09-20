Toddler taken to Alder Hey Hospital after falling from flat window in Fleetwood

The infant fell around 15ft from the first floor window of a flat above a shop in Lord Street at around 8.25pm yesterday (Sunday, September 19).

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene and the child was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, her injuries have been described as "minor" and she is expected to make a full recovery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 18-month-old girl fell around 15ft from the first floor window of a flat above a shop in Lord Street at around 8.25pm yesterday (Sunday, September 19). Pic: Google

Lancashire Police are now investigating how the child fell from the window, but the force says no arrests have been made at this stage.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 8.25pm yesterday (Sunday, September 19) to a report a baby had fallen from the first floor window of a property in Lord Street, Fleetwood.

"Officers and ambulance crews attended the scene, with the baby, an 18-month-old girl, taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

"An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is underway.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.