TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival issues an All You Need To Know guide
Over four nights from Thursday, July 3 to Sunday 6 huge international icons will top the bill as more than 100,000 people descend on the Fylde coast town for the 14th Lytham Festival.
Final tickets are on sale now via lythamfestival.com
So, now’s the time to pick your outfit, plan your days, and find out all you need to know in this handy guide to help you party in style.
Who’s performing?
On Thursday, July 3, 25 GRAMMY Award winner and one of the most celebrated and prominent figures in popular music, Stevie Wonder will headline with support from double GRAMMY Award winner Corinne Bailey Rae.
Friday, July 4 sees seven-time GRAMMY Award winning singer, songwriter and musician Alanis Morissette headlining with support from US singer-songwriter Liz Phair, multi-GRAMMY Award winners Train and indie pop band Lottery Winners.
Lytham will then welcome multi-talented entertainer, recording artist, record producer, songwriter and actor Justin Timberlake with his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour on Saturday 5. Joining Justin will be fellow GRAMMY Award winner Jess Glynne and Norwegian singer-songwriter Dagny, while up and coming new band CTRL will open the night.
And the closing night of Lytham Festival on Sunday, July 6 will see a double headlining set from global rock icons and Scottish legends Simple Minds and Texas with support from Liverpudlian indie heroes Cast.
There is also set to be a special tribute to The Alarm’s Mike Peters who died in April following a long illness, while legendary music mogul Pete Waterman will kick off the night with his Hitman DJ set.
What time do gates open?
All gates will open at 5pm Thursday to Saturday but at an earlier time of 4pm on Sunday, July 6.
Official festival parking opens from 3pm, and entertainment is due to finish by 11pm Thursday to Saturday and by 10.30pm on Sunday.
Show times are always subject to change, so we would suggest arriving early to soak up the atmosphere.
Travelling to the festival
The address for TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival is Lytham Green, Lytham St. Anne’s, Lancashire, FY8 5LB.
Festival parking, Park and Ride, Shuttle Buses and Big Green Coaches can be booked in advance. For all your travel needs click HERE
The official drop off/pick up zone is located at Lowther Gardens, West Beach FY8 5QG.
How do mobile/digital tickets work?
Ticketmaster tickets - Your tickets are Mobile Entry, so your phone is your ticket. Before leaving for the festival, download your tickets to the Lytham Festival App
For tickets bought via SEE, Bundle and AXS please check you download your tickets ahead of arriving at the festival.
Will there be British Sign Language provisions?
There will be an interpreter at every concert.
What welfare facilities will be available?
Lytham Festival has extensive dedicated medical and welfare facilities available for everyone.
Welfare facilities are there to provide care, calm, and support whenever you need it and the team from TLC Welfare can help with:
- Wellbeing & emotional support
- Sunscreen, festival info & friendly advice
- Emergency phone charging
- Lost property enquiries
- Help with lost children
- Breastfeeding & milk expression space
- Time out if you're feeling overwhelmed or can't find your friends
Click HERE to find out more.
What’s the bag policy?
Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted. All bags are subject to a search so please avoid bringing one where you can, to speed up entry to the festival.
Can I buy offical merchandise?
Yes, official Lytham Festival and artist specific merchandise will be available to purchase within the festival.
What are the food and drink options?
A wide variety of food and drink stalls will be available. You cannot bring any food or drink into the venue.
There are free water re-fill stations at the venue. Each person can bring one sealed water bottle (max 500ml), and one empty reusable water bottle.
If you have a medical condition, then a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.
All food concessions, plus operated bars and the merch stalls are cashless. Please bring alternative payment methods.
Several items are prohibited, these include umbrellas, chairs, large cameras and recording equipment, perfume/aftershave, glass, alcohol (free drinking water available at the bars).
For all additional information, please visit lythamfestival.com
