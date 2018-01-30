TK Maxx in Preston donate funds to Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Staff from TK Maxx in Fishergate, Preston, have presented Rosemere Cancer Foundation with a cheque for £2,500 for its 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

The donation comes from a community fund the store chain operates.

Colleagues can apply to the fund in support of local charities, which is just what former team leader Claire Miller did as a thank you for care her late father David Miller had received at Rosemere Cancer Centre.

Two other colleagues, who had also had family members treated at the centre, put their name to Claire’s application.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal is funding a trio of ground-breaking projects celebrating the 20th anniversary of the opening of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.