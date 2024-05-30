'Tired' Leyland pub to get huge facelift - here's when it will be closed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wheatsheaf in Leyland is to close at the end of service on June 2 for a major £100,000 upgrade.

The pub is operated by licensee John Lloyd and Heineken-owned Star Pubs, who want to being the ‘tired looking’ pub up to date and broaden its appeal.

What’s happening?

When the pub reopens on June 24 - in time to show the Euros tournament - it will be the first time in a decade that the pub will serve real ale. Inside, there will also be different zones to suit customer’s preferences with seating increased from 57 to 65. There will be a lounge, bar area and a new pool room created enabling the pub to build on its strong sports following. All areas including the toilets will be redecorated.

The bar is to be remodelled with fixed button back seats and high bar stools and a high- definition TV. New curtains and Karndean timber flooring together with local history bric-a-brac will give the area a fresher look.

The lounge is being redecorated in mushroom, green and blue colours. Wheatsheaf themed wallpaper and tongue and groove panelling together with pendant style lighting and a mix of freestanding and fixed seating will transform the look and feel of the area.

The sports/pool room will have a new pool table, TV and a Halo lit darts board. The walls will be adorned with sporting bric-a-brac and feature LED lit shelving. Seating will be on refurbished stools and deep button fixed seating.

Publican John Lloyd outside The Wheatsheaf Inn, Leyland

What about outside?

The outside will also benefit from investment, redecorated in tan and pale grey with new lighting and grey and gold signage. Seating capacity in the beer garden is being increased by 50 per cent with new garden furniture seating 38, parasols and planters.

Dispense technology

The latest dispense technology is also being installed to improve the quality and consistency of draft beer and cider. The Smart Dispense System’s unique cooling technology and line insulation from keg to tap is 20 per cent more energy efficient than standard systems, keeping cider and beer colder

The social side of things

In addition to showing live Sky and TNT sports and providing pool and darts, John’s plans for The Wheatsheaf include offering dominoes and hosting regular quizzes and karaoke, charity fundraisers and live entertainment every fortnight.

He said: “The Wheatsheaf is a good local community pub with great customers. The sympathetic refurbishment is designed to give regulars a better, more comfortable environment in which to socialise. As well as offering real ale, we’re upgrading the juke box and pool, introducing karaoke and are looking to recruit a darts team. I’m looking forward to giving back the community a much-improved pub, just in time to watch the Euros.

