Time to book your January Christmas Tree recycling collection and support Lancashire's Rainbow Hub

Every year Rainbow Hub run a “Recycle your Christmas Tree” collection service to raise funds to help them continue their services for children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities. This year’s collection is sponsored by Fletchers Solicitors, TMT Construction and Ventbrook

It saves people time in the New Year, is hassle free and kind to the environment. Last year they collected and recycled 750 trees raising over £17,500 - a target they are aiming to top this year.

The collections will take place from the evening of Friday 10th and throughout Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th January 2025. People who have registered are asked to leave their tree/s outside their house in a clear visible, unobstructed location at or before 4pm on 10th January for the team of volunteer collectors and vans. The collections will take place in areas surrounding the Rainbow Hub base in Mawdesley, covering postcodes PR5, PR6, PR7, PR25, PR26, WN6, WN8, L39, L40 which includes Chorley, Horwich, Blackrod, Shevington, Ormskirk, Scarisbrick, Hesketh Bank, Tarleton, Croston, Bretherton, Leyland and more.

To make a donation and arrange for a collection online, please go to

Rainbow Hub Xmas Tree Collection and Recycling Service

https://www.rainbowhub.org/event/christmas-tree-collection/

Bookings can be made up to 3 pm on Wednesday 8th January 2025.

All donations will be used to help Rainbow Hub continue to support children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.

CGL Landscape Maintenance Contractors, W Taylor and Sons, Ventbrook Traffic Management Services, Brysdales, Jones Courier Services, Evans Halshaw Ford Chorley, Elite Metal Fabs, Newgen Scaffolding, Jambo Property Services and The Tree Barn, Blackrod will be helping with the collections this year, but Rainbow Hub are also asking for anyone else with a van and a little time to spare to get in touch if they can assist with the collections as well.

If you can help, please contact Emma Parish on 01704 823276 or email [email protected]